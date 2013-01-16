NEW DELHI Jan 16 India's state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $309 per tonne from Dubai-based trading firm Sun International for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Wednesday.

MMTC floated the tender last month to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments in February from the Pipavav port on the west coast as part of the government's plan to cut stocks at its warehouses.

State-run firms have been regularly floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses.

The latest figures show stocks at government warehouses as on Jan. 1 were 34.4 million tonnes, more than four times the official target.

On Jan. 11, MMTC received the highest bid at $319.45 per tonne from a Singapore-based trading firm for a similar wheat export tender offering the grain from warehouses located on the east coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)