NEW DELHI, March 14 India's state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $302 per tonne from Switzerland-based trader Glencore in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday.

MMTC last month floated the tender to sell 40,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments by Apr. 20 from warehouses located on the west coast as part of the government's plan to cut huge stocks before the new harvest starts arriving in April.

State-run companies such as MMTC, State Trading Corp. and PEC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since July 2012.

On March 12, STC received the highest bid at $305 per tonne in a similar export tender that offered wheat from government warehouses located on the east coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)