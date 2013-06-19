NEW DELHI, June 19 India's PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $300 per tonne from Dubai-based trading firm Al Ghurair in a tender offering 90,000 tonnes of wheat from the west coast, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The state-owned company last month floated a global wheat export tender for shipment by July 20.

State-run trading firms PEC, State Trading Corp. and MMTC have been issuing export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since mid-2012. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)