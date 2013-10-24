(Corrects shipment date to Dec. 20 from Dec. 28 in first
paragraph)
NEW DELHI Oct 24 Two state-run traders will
soon issue tenders for exporting a total 280,000 tonnes of wheat
by Dec. 20, trade sources said on Thursday, as India looks to
trim it bulging stocks to make space for another year of
expected bumper harvest of the grain.
State Trading Corporation of India will issue a
global tender to export 120,000 tonnes of wheat from the west
coast, while PEC will float two tenders offering a total 160,000
tonnes from both the east and the west coasts.
Another state-run trader, MMTC Ltd is also
expected to soon issue a wheat export tender, the sources said,
but did not elaborate.
The tenders will be litmus tests for the government's $300
per tonne floor price, which sources have said will be cut by
$40 per tonne to encourage exports and to cut down massive
stocks, much of which are stored in the open.
Earlier this month, three state-run traders scrapped their
respective tenders for government wheat after they received bids
lower than the floor price.
The deadline for submission of bids for both the tenders is
Nov. 15, the sources said.
In August, India allowed the state-run grain procurement
agency Food Corporation of India (FCI) to export an extra 2
million tonnes of wheat with the floor price of $300 per tonne.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon and
David Evans)