NEW DELHI Oct 24 Two state-run traders will soon issue tenders for exporting a total 280,000 tonnes of wheat by Dec. 20, trade sources said on Thursday, as India looks to trim it bulging stocks to make space for another year of expected bumper harvest of the grain.

State Trading Corporation of India will issue a global tender to export 120,000 tonnes of wheat from the west coast, while PEC will float two tenders offering a total 160,000 tonnes from both the east and the west coasts.

Another state-run trader, MMTC Ltd is also expected to soon issue a wheat export tender, the sources said, but did not elaborate.

The tenders will be litmus tests for the government's $300 per tonne floor price, which sources have said will be cut by $40 per tonne to encourage exports and to cut down massive stocks, much of which are stored in the open.

Earlier this month, three state-run traders scrapped their respective tenders for government wheat after they received bids lower than the floor price.

The deadline for submission of bids for both the tenders is Nov. 15, the sources said.

In August, India allowed the state-run grain procurement agency Food Corporation of India (FCI) to export an extra 2 million tonnes of wheat with the floor price of $300 per tonne. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon and David Evans)