NEW DELHI Jan 8 India's State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $282.62 per tonne, way above a floor price of $260 per tonne, for its wheat export tender offering 160,000 tonnes, trade sources said on Wednesday.

There were seven bidders for the global tender, said one of the sources. STC floated the tender last month offering the grain from government warehouses for shipments between Jan. 18 and Feb. 18 on the country's west coast.

The tender is part of India's plan to export 2 million tonnes of wheat by March to trim bulging stocks.

PEC Ltd and MMTC Ltd, two other state-owned traders, have already sold around 650,000 tonnes since October, traders said. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)