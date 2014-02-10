NEW DELHI Feb 10 India's PEC Ltd has issued a global tender to export 70,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment between Feb. 28 to March 28, the state-run trader said in a statement on Monday.

PEC will offer the quantity at Krishnapatnam port on the east coast, the statement on its website showed.

The deadline to submit bids closes on Feb. 24.

The tender is a part of the government's plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas by March as it attempts to reduce bulging stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)