NEW DELHI, Sept 13 India's MMTC Ltd has recieved the highest bid at $305.25 per tonne from global trading firm Toepfer for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday.
Last month, MMTC floated a tender to export 35,000 tonnes of wheat from government warehouses located on the east coast of the country.
MMTC is one of the three state-run companies involved in the sale of wheat stocks from government warehouses.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Ratnajyoti Dutta)
