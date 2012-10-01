NEW DELHI Oct 1 India's State Trading Corp
has received the highest bid at $308.21 per tonne from
global trading firm Olam International for its 120,000 tonnes
wheat export tender, trade sources said on Monday.
The state-run trading company received 5 bids in all for the
global tender.
Last week, PEC, another state-run trading company involved
in the sale of wheat from government stocks, received the
highest bid at $307.5 per tonne.
Last month, STC floated a tender offering the quantity for
October or November shipment from government warehouses located
on the western coast.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)