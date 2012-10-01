NEW DELHI Oct 1 India's State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $308.21 per tonne from global trading firm Olam International for its 120,000 tonnes wheat export tender, trade sources said on Monday.

The state-run trading company received 5 bids in all for the global tender.

Last week, PEC, another state-run trading company involved in the sale of wheat from government stocks, received the highest bid at $307.5 per tonne.

Last month, STC floated a tender offering the quantity for October or November shipment from government warehouses located on the western coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)