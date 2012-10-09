NEW DELHI Oct 9 India's state-run MMTC Ltd
has received the highest bid at $308.25 per tonne from
global trading firm Toepfer in its latest wheat export tender,
trade sources said on Tuesday.
MMTC floated the tender to sell 50,000 tonnes of milling
wheat for export from the east coast last month, as part of the
government's strategy to trim huge stocks at its warehouses.
State Trading Corp., another state-run company,
received one bid at $305 per tonne in a tender to export 40,000
tonnes of wheat for shipments by November from the southern port
of Chennai.
Both these state-owned trading companies are involved in the
sale of wheat stocks from government warehouses.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)