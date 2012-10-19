NEW DELHI Oct 19 India's government-owned State Trading Corp has floated a tender to export 30,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments between Nov. 20 and Dec. 25, a company statement said on Friday.

The last date for bids is Nov. 16, it said.

The tender is part of plans to cut bulging stocks at government warehouses.

Earlier, STC received the highest bid at $311.75 per tonne for a similar wheat export tender. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)