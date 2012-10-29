Oct 29 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd issued an international tender on Monday to export 55,000 tonnes of Indian milling wheat for shipments between Nov. 26 and Dec. 25, the company said on its website.

The bidding deadline is Nov. 19.

This is part of a continuing Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of high global prices currently.

Earlier this month, the company received the highest bid at $310 per tonne from Australian trading firm JK International for its 100,000 tonnes of wheat export tender. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)