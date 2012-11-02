MUMBAI Nov 2 India's State Trading Corp (STC) has floated a tender to export 150,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment from Dec. 10 to Jan. 15 from western Mundra port.

The last date for submission of bids is Nov. 26, the government company said.

Indian state-run trading companies have been repeatedly issuing export tenders in the past months to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)