NEW DELHI Nov 8 India's state-run MMTC Ltd has received the highest bid at $318.67 per tonne from Louis Dreyfus in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday.

Last month, MMTC floated the tender to sell 100,000 tonnes of wheat for export from the east coast for shipments by Dec. 31, as part of the government's strategy to trim huge stocks at its warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)