NEW DELHI, March 13 Indian state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued an international tender to export 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment between April 10 and May 12, a company statement said on Wednesday.

The stocks will be available at Kakinada port on the east coast of the country. The bid closes on April 3.

The tender is part of an Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)