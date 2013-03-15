NEW DELHI, March 15 India's PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $305 per tonne from Switzerland-based trader Glencore for a 75,000-tonne wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday.

Last week, the state-owned company floated a global tender offering milling wheat from government warehouses located on the west coast for shipment by Apr. 15.

State-run trading firms such as PEC, State Trading Corp. and MMTC, have been issuing export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since mid-2012.

India is holding firm to a price of $300 a tonne for its wheat despite falling global prices. Traders are arguing this is too high to be competitive but some have already sold on at higher levels and are bidding above this to cover those sales.

On Thursday, MMTC received the highest bid at $302 per tonne for its wheat export tender that offered 40,000 tonnes on the west coast for shipment by April 20. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)