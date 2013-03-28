NEW DELHI, March 28 India's PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $306 per tonne from Switzerland-based trader Glencore for an 80,000-tonne wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday.

Last week, the state-owned company floated a global tender offering wheat from government warehouses located at Krishnapatnam port on the east coast for shipments by May. 20.

Separately, PEC also received the highest bid at $301 per tonne from Dubai-based trader Emmsons Gulf for a similar wheat export tender offering 70,000 tonnes from Vizag port on the east coast for shipment by April 30. State-run trading firms such as PEC, State Trading Corp. and MMTC have been issuing export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since mid-2012. On March 26, MMTC received the highest bid at $304 per tonne for its wheat export tender that offered 65,000 tonnes on the west coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)