NEW DELHI, April 3 India's state-run trader MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $302 per tonne from trader Avanti in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Wednesday.

Last month, MMTC floated the tender to sell 100,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments by May 12 from warehouses located on the east coast as part of the government's plan to cut huge stocks before the new harvest starts arriving in April.

State-run companies such as MMTC, State Trading Corp. and PEC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from government warehouses since July 2012. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)