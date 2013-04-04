NEW DELHI, April 4 India's STC has cancelled its latest wheat export tender -- the first time this year -- as no bids were received, trade sources said on Thursday.

"STC didn't receive any bid as global prices have now come down and it appears that nobody wants to bid for costlier Indian wheat," said one of the traders, who did not wish to be named.

India has held firm to a price of $300 a tonne for its wheat. Traders have argued this price was not competitive but some had already sold on at higher levels and were bidding above this level to cover those sales.

In this latest wheat export tender, the state-run company had offered 50,000 tonnes of the grain from the government warehouse located in Mundra, at India's west coast.

