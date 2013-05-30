NEW DELHI May 30 India's state-run State Trading Corp issued a tender to export 100,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment by mid-July, a company statement on Thursday said.

The tender has offered the quantity from government warehouses located at Mundra port on the west coast.

Bids for the global tender close on June 20.

STC is offering wheat from government stocks as part of New Delhi's efforts to cut overflowing grain silos due to one more year of bumper harvest. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)