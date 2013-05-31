NEW DELHI May 31 India's state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued a tender to export 100,000 tonnes of wheat for July shipment, trade sources said on Friday.

Bids close on June 21. The state-backed trader will export from government warehouses on the west coast.

State-run companies MMTC, STC and PEC started floating export tenders in July 2013 to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses.

On Monday, MMTC's latest tender offering 50,000 tonnes of the grain from the east coast closes for bids.

