US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower as UK vote, Comey testimony loom
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MUMBAI Aug 8 India's state-run trading firm MMTC has tendered to export 35,000 tonnes of wheat from the government warehouses located in the western coast, a statement posted on its website said.
The last date for submitting bids is Aug. 21, the statement said.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)