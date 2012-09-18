NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India's government-backed State Trading Corp has floated a tender to export 40,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments in October and November, a company statement said on Tuesday.

The last date for submission of bids is Oct. 9, the statement said.

The tender is part of the plans to trim bulging stocks at government warehouses. The STC has offered to sell 40,000 tonnes of wheat from the southern port of Chennai.

Last week, the company floated a similar tender offering 120,000 tonnes for exports. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)