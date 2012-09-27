NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's state-run PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $307.5 per tonne from Concordia in its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday.

The latest bid is lower than the $316.01 per tonne highest bid received in a similar export tender floated by the company earlier this month.

Last month, PEC floated a tender to export 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat from Karaikal port on the country's east coast, as part of the government's strategy to cut huge stocks at its warehouses. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)