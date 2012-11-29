NEW DELHI Nov 29 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $328 per tonne from Dubai-based trading firm Transcom DMCC in its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, PEC floated a tender offering 125,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipments by Jan. 15 from government warehouses located on the west coast.

On Tuesday, state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $322.13 per tonne from global trading firm Toepfer for its 50,000 tonnes wheat export tender.

State-run trading firms such as PEC, STC, and MMTC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)