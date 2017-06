NEW DELHI Dec 17 Indian state trading company PEC has issued a global tender to export 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment between Jan. 10 to Feb. 15, a company statement said on Monday.

The stocks would be made available at Krishnapatnam port on the east coast and the bid closes on Jan. 7, it said.

This is part of a continuing Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of current high global grain prices. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)