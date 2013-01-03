NEW DELHI Jan 3 India's state-run PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $318 per tonne from Switzerland-based Glencore for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday, lower than the last known price received by the company.

On Nov. 30, PEC floated three global tenders offering a total of 190,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipments by Feb. 10 from government warehouses located on the east coast.

The latest tender, which is one of those three tenders, offered 35,000 tonnes at Karaikal port on the east coast.

State-run trading firms such as PEC, State Trading Corp. and MMTC, have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses.

On Dec. 21, PEC received the highest bid at $321 per tonne for another wheat export tender that offered 35,000 tonnes at the Visakhapatnam port on the east coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)