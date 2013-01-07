NEW DELHI Jan 7 India's state-run PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $321 per tonne from Dubai-based trading company Midgulf International for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Monday, higher than the last known price received by the company.

Last month, PEC floated a tender offering a total of 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipments between Jan. 10 to Feb. 15 from government warehouses located on the east coast.

State-run trading firms such as PEC, State Trading Corp. and MMTC, have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses.

On Jan. 3, PEC received the highest bid at $318 per tonne for a similar wheat export tender that offered 35,000 tonnes at the Karaikal port on the east coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)