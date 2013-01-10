NEW DELHI Jan 10 India's State Trading Corp.
(STC) has received the highest bid at $323 per tonne
from a Dubai-based trading firm for its export tender offering
higher grade wheat, trade sources said on Thursday.
Last month, STC floated a tender offering 50,000 tonnes of
machine cleaned wheat from government warehouses located at
Mundra port on the west coast for shipment between Jan. 21 and
March 5.
State-run trading firms such as unlisted PEC, STC and MMTC
, have been regularly floating export tenders to ship
out wheat from overflowing government warehouses.
Earlier, STC received the highest bid at $318.5 per tonne in
a similar export tender that offered lower grade grain.
On Jan. 7, PEC received the highest bid at $321 per tonne
for a similar export tender offering lower grade grain from
government warehouses located on the east coast.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)