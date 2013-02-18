NEW DELHI Feb 18 India's state-run PEC Ltd
received the highest bid at $312 per tonne for its wheat export
tender from a London-based trading company, trade sources said
on Monday, marginally higher than the last known price received
by another state-run trading firm.
Last month, PEC floated a tender offering 125,000 tonnes of
milling wheat for shipments between Feb. 20 to March 31 from
government warehouses located on the east coast.
State-run trading firms such as PEC, State Trading Corp.
and MMTC, have been floating export tenders
to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses.
Last week, MMTC received the highest bid at $311 per tonne
for a similar wheat export tender that offered 150,000 tonnes on
the east coast.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)