NEW DELHI, March 6 India's PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $303 per tonne from Australia's J.K. International for a 70,000-tonne wheat export tender, trade sources said on Wednesday.

Last month, the state-owned company floated a global tender offering milling wheat from government warehouses located on the east coast.

In a separate tender, PEC received the highest bid at $297 per tonne from Netherlands-based trading firm Glencore for 175,000 tonnes of wheat exports from warehouses located in the country's west coast.

Both the shipments will be despatched between March 15 and April 30.

State-run trading firms such as PEC, State Trading Corp. and MMTC, have been issuing export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since mid-2012.

On Tuesday, MMTC received the highest bid at $300 per tonne for its wheat export tender that offered 75,000 tonnes on the east coast for shipment by April 5.

Global wheat prices are under pressure from expectations for higher production in the United States after recent snowstorms and by forecasts of a bigger crop in Australia this year. (GRA\) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)