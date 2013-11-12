BRIEF-Ishan Dyes and Chemicals updates on plans to increase pigment blue production capacity
* Says management has charted out expansion and modernization plan to increase pigment blue production capacity by 960 MT p.a.
NEW DELHI Nov 12 India's three state-owned traders have deferred the closing date for bids to export a total of 340,000 tonnes of wheat from government warehouses for shipment by December due to a public holiday, traders said on Tuesday.
State Trading Corp, MMTC Ltd and PEC Ltd will now close the bid on Nov. 18 instead of Nov. 15.
The companies are offering the quantity at a floor price of $240 per tonne as part of the latest round of global export tenders.
STC is offering 120,000 tonnes on India's west coast, MMTC 60,000 tonnes on the east coast, while PEC is offering a total of 160,000 tonnes on both the coasts. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krishna N Das)
* Says management has charted out expansion and modernization plan to increase pigment blue production capacity by 960 MT p.a.
* Worries over political tensions support gold prices * Spot gold may hit $1,241/oz -technicals * SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.21 percent on Monday * Silver touches over 2-wk lows in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 11 Gold edged up on Tuesday as rising political tensions over North Korea and the Middle East buoyed safe-haven demand for the metal. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,257.88 per ounce by 0744 GMT,