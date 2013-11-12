NEW DELHI Nov 12 India's three state-owned traders have deferred the closing date for bids to export a total of 340,000 tonnes of wheat from government warehouses for shipment by December due to a public holiday, traders said on Tuesday.

State Trading Corp, MMTC Ltd and PEC Ltd will now close the bid on Nov. 18 instead of Nov. 15.

The companies are offering the quantity at a floor price of $240 per tonne as part of the latest round of global export tenders.

STC is offering 120,000 tonnes on India's west coast, MMTC 60,000 tonnes on the east coast, while PEC is offering a total of 160,000 tonnes on both the coasts. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krishna N Das)