NEW DELHI Nov 21 Indian state-owned trader MMTC Ltd issued a global tender to export 55,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment between Dec. 22 and Jan. 25, a company statement showed on Thursday.

The stocks would be available at Pipavav port, on India's west coast, and the deadline for submission of bids is Dec. 12, the statement said.

On Nov. 20, another state trader, PEC Ltd, floated two global tenders offering 155,000 tonnes of the grain from both east and west coast for shipment by January.

The latest round of export tenders are part of the South Asian nation's move to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain from overflowing government warehouses.

State traders have sold 340,000 tonnes of wheat out of that total so far through tenders now the government has cut its floor price by $40 per tonne to $260. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Siddesh Mayenkar)