(Adds detail from paragraph three)

HAMBURG, Sept 28 Indian state trading company PEC has issued international tenders to sell and export a total 225,000 tonnes of Indian milling wheat, European traders said on Friday.

The bidding deadline is Oct. 19 and offers must remain valid until Oct. 29.

This is part of a continuing Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of current high global grain prices.

One tender issued by PEC on Friday involves the sale and export of 125,000 tonnes of wheat from the port of Kandla with shipment between Nov. 5-Dec. 10.

A second tender is for the sale and export of 100,000 tonnes from the port of Krishnapatnam between Oct. 25 to Nov. 25.

PEC received offers in a previous tender to sell and export 30,000 tonnes of wheat on Thursday.

Indian state agencies STC and MMTC have also been holding a series of wheat export tenders.

India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on Aug. 1 were 47.5 million tonnes, more than three times the official target of 17.1 million tonnes for the quarter ending September. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy)