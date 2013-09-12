NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's state-run trading companies MMTC Ltd and PEC have offered a total of 100,000 tonnes of wheat for exports from two different coasts, as the government attempts to cut down bulging stocks at its warehouses.

MMTC Ltd has floated a global wheat export tender for 60,000 tonnes from government warehouses on the east coast, while PEC has offered 40,000 tonnes for sales from the country's west coast, separate statements issued by the two companies showed on Thursday.

Both the tenders will close on Oct. 4 and the shipments will take place between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15, the companies said in their separate statements.

Earlier, State Trading Corp. floated a similar export tender offering 60,000 tonnes of the grain on the west coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)