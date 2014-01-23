BRIEF-India cenbank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2oaofAA
NEW DELHI Jan 23 India's State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $278.2 per tonne in its wheat export tender offering 120,000 tonnes of the grain from west coast, traders said on Thursday.
In a separate tender, state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $271.46 per tonne for an equivalent quantity on east coast. Shipments are scheduled between Feb. 1 and Mar. 5.
The highest bids in both tenders were higher than a floor price of $260 per tonne.
The tenders are part of government efforts to export 2 million tonnes of the grain via state traders until Mar. 31. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; ediitng by Mayank Bhardwaj)
