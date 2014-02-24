NEW DELHI Feb 24 India's State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $271.1 per tonne in its wheat export tender, higher than a floor price of $260 per tonne, trade sources said on Monday.

The state-run trader will offer 110,000 tonnes of the grain from the country's west coast, which will be shipped between Feb. 28 and March 28.

There were three bidders in the global tender, said one of the sources.

Originally, the trader had offered to sell 150,000 tonnes of the grain, but it later scaled down the offer without providing any reasons.

The tender is part of government efforts to export 2 million tonnes of the grain via state traders until March 31. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)