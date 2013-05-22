NEW DELHI May 22 India's State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $304.5 per tonne in its wheat export tender offering 60,000 tonnes on the west coast, trade sources said on Wednesday.

In a separate tender to export 40,000 tonnes of wheat from the east coast, STC received the highest bid at $302 per tonne, sources said.

STC issued the tenders earlier this month offering 100,000 tonnes of wheat from government warehouses for shipments by June 25.

Government-backed traders MMTC, STC and PEC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since July 2012.

In the last tender on April 17, STC received the highest bid at $304 per tonne. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)