NEW DELHI May 23 India's PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $305 per tonne from Dubai-based trader Al Ghurair in a tender offering 40,000 tonnes of wheat on the west coast, trade sources said on Thursday.

PEC received four bids, sources said.

The state-owned company floated the tender earlier this month.

State-run trading firms PEC, State Trading Corp. and MMTC have been issuing export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since mid-2012.

On Wednesday, STC received the highest bid at $304.5 a tonne in its wheat export tender that offered 60,000 tonnes on the west coast for June 25 shipment. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)