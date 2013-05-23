BRIEF-KLRF recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI May 23 India's PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $305 per tonne from Dubai-based trader Al Ghurair in a tender offering 40,000 tonnes of wheat on the west coast, trade sources said on Thursday.
PEC received four bids, sources said.
The state-owned company floated the tender earlier this month.
State-run trading firms PEC, State Trading Corp. and MMTC have been issuing export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since mid-2012.
On Wednesday, STC received the highest bid at $304.5 a tonne in its wheat export tender that offered 60,000 tonnes on the west coast for June 25 shipment. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)
