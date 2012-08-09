NEW DELHI Aug 9 Two of India's state-owned trading companies sold 190,000 tonnes of wheat from government warehouses in the first round of export tenders which closed earlier this month, trade sources said on Thursday.

State Trading Corp. sold 100,000 tonnes to the highest bidder - Germany's grain trading house Toepfer -- at $302 a tonne FOB basis.

PEC Ltd sold 70,000 tonnes at $296.68 per tonne to the Singapore-based trading company Starcom which was the highest bidder in its export tender that closed Aug. 3. It also sold 20,000 tonnes to Toepfer at the same price even though it had bid at a lower price.

MMTC Ltd, the third state-run company involved in the sale of wheat from government stocks, did not sell anything in the first round of the export tenders. It reissued that tender for 30,000 tonnes and also issued one for 35,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)