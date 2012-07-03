NEW DELHI, July 3 India has allowed 2 million tonnes of wheat for overseas sale from government warehouses, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday, as part of a strategy to trim bulging stocks to avoid rotting of the grains.

"The cabinet has approved export of 2 million tonnes of wheat from the government stocks at a base price of $228 a tonne," Thomas told reporters.

India, the world's second biggest wheat producer, has been struggling to manage huge stocks due to record harvests in recent years.

On June 1, India's wheat stocks at government warehouses surged to a record 50.2 million tonnes, well above the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Satarupa Bhattacharjya)