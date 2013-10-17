US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW DELHI Oct 17 India has raised the price the government will pay to farmers for next year's wheat to 1,400 rupees ($22.63) per 100 kg, up from 1,350 rupees per 100 kg a year earlier, said a government minister on Thursday.
India, the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer, sets a price to buy the grains from local farmers to build reserves for running the its huge food welfare plan for the poor and protect growers from having to sell at a loss.
Increases in the purchase price every year has led to bumper harvests since 2007, boosting stocks at government warehouses, which are now overflowing, with extra grains stored under tarpaulin sheets. ($1 = 61.8625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty, Mayank Bhardwaj and CK Nayak; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.