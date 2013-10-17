NEW DELHI Oct 17 India has raised the price the government will pay to farmers for next year's wheat to 1,400 rupees ($22.63) per 100 kg, up from 1,350 rupees per 100 kg a year earlier, said a government minister on Thursday.

India, the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer, sets a price to buy the grains from local farmers to build reserves for running the its huge food welfare plan for the poor and protect growers from having to sell at a loss.

Increases in the purchase price every year has led to bumper harvests since 2007, boosting stocks at government warehouses, which are now overflowing, with extra grains stored under tarpaulin sheets. ($1 = 61.8625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty, Mayank Bhardwaj and CK Nayak; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)