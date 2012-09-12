NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's State Trading Corp has recieved the highest bid at $312.15 per tonne from global trading firm Louis Dreyfus for its 200,000 tonnes wheat export tender, a trade source said on Wednesday.

Last month, STC floated a tender to export 200,000 tonnes of wheat in October or November from government warehouses located on the western coast.

STC is one of the three state-run companies involved in the sale of wheat stocks from government warehouses.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)