BANGALORE Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS), India's No. 3 software services company, has won a significant order from MMG, an Australian unit of China Minmetals Corp CHMIN.UL, a company executive said on Thursday.

"It's a multi-million dollar deal spread over multiple years, between three to four years, for leading this entire transformation for them," R Arjun, a vice president at Wipro, said.

The order, to install SAP AG's business management software and customise it to MMG's purposes, will standardise and simplify MMG's operations, the two companies earlier said in a statement.

"We do see a fairly healthy pipeline in the global mining industry for us ... it looks to be fairly optimistic and we continue to see good traction in this space," Arjun said.

(Reporting By Harichandan Arakali)