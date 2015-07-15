BHUBANESWAR, India, July 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
N ine people in eastern India have been arrested for hacking to
death six members of a family who they accused of practising
witchcraft and making village children sick, a senior police
official said on Wednesday.
The couple and their six children were asleep in their mud
home in the village in Odisha's Keonjhar district when a mob
armed with axes broke in and attacked them early on Monday. Two
of the children survived and are being treated in hospital.
Odisha's Director General of Police Sanjeev Marik said two
of the nine people arrested were relatives of the victims and
had blamed them for a spate of illnesses among infants in the
village.
"This heinous act is done because of the (incorrect) beliefs
of people and many of these beliefs often have ulterior motives
behind them," Marik told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Marik said the nine had been charged with murder and other
offences under Odisha's Prevention of Witch Hunting Act.although
In a separate incident, police recovered the remains of a
man who was beaten to death and burnt by a mob last week over
allegations of sorcery in Odisha's Rayagada district. Ten people
have been arrested.
The practice of branding men and women as witches and
assaulting or killing them is still common is some parts of
India, particularly among tribal communities, although it is
illegal.
There were 160 cases of murders linked to witch hunts in
2013, and 119 in 2012, according to the National Crime Records
Bureau.
