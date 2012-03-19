By Harichandan Arakali
| BANGALORE, March 19
WNS Holdings Ltd may launch the first of three
customer-service centres in the United States over the next
quarter, its chief executive officer said, as it looks to boost
revenues in its second largest market.
"The entire focus of this company is to grow revenue, not
necessarily with headcount growing at the same rate. Therefore,
I will not be surprised if our revenue grows faster than
headcount," CEO Keshav Murugesh said.
The first U.S centre will have an initial capacity of 300 to
500 employees and the company will add two more in the next
12-18 months, he added.
"Over the next quarter or so, we would have actually created
at least one centre in the U.S.," he said.
The centre will not replace roles in low-cost countries like
India, Philippines or Costa Rica, but will "allow U.S. clients
to outsource roles that are higher end, that are very strategic
to them, that they are happy to take out of their office, but
not out of the country."
WNS, which raised about $45 million in February through the
sale of American depository shares, also plans to open centres
in Europe and China.
South Africa, Latin America and China are seen as the
company's "next new high-growth" markets, its CEO added.
The Mumbai-based company, in which Warburg Pincus holds a 29
percent stake, competes with rivals such as Genpact Ltd
for business from customers mainly in the United States and the
United Kingdom.