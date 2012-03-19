BANGALORE, March 19 Indian back-office company WNS Holdings Ltd may launch the first of three customer-service centres in the United States over the next quarter, its chief executive officer said, as it looks to boost revenues in its second largest market.

"The entire focus of this company is to grow revenue, not necessarily with headcount growing at the same rate. Therefore, I will not be surprised if our revenue grows faster than headcount," CEO Keshav Murugesh said.

The first U.S centre will have an initial capacity of 300 to 500 employees and the company will add two more in the next 12-18 months, he added.

"Over the next quarter or so, we would have actually created at least one centre in the U.S.," he said.

The centre will not replace roles in low-cost countries like India, Philippines or Costa Rica, but will "allow U.S. clients to outsource roles that are higher end, that are very strategic to them, that they are happy to take out of their office, but not out of the country."

WNS, which raised about $45 million in February through the sale of American depository shares, also plans to open centres in Europe and China.

South Africa, Latin America and China are seen as the company's "next new high-growth" markets, its CEO added.

The Mumbai-based company, in which Warburg Pincus holds a 29 percent stake, competes with rivals such as Genpact Ltd for business from customers mainly in the United States and the United Kingdom.