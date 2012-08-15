MUMBAI Aug 16 Indian drugmaker Wockhardt
is proving there is life after debt restructuring.
After defaulting on $110 million in overseas bonds in 2009
and renegotiating payment on 13 billion rupees ($233 million) in
loans, the generics maker is nearly free from a sometimes bitter
process of debt recast and is enjoying a furious stock rally.
While Wockhardt's imminent emergence from India's corporate
debt restructuring (CDR) system i s widely seen as a turnaround
success, it comes as the c e ntral bank pushes for tighter rules
around the process as more companies take advantage of it.
"We are one of the very few companies in the CDR who have
come out and paid everything," Wockhardt Chairman Habil
Khorakiwala told Reuters at the company's headquarters in
suburban Mumbai.
This year, Wockhardt has seen its shares soar nearly 350
percent to record highs, lifting its market value to $2.45
billion. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7 times is
lowest among larger-cap Indian pharmaceutical companies, most of
which trade at around 20 times or more.
It recently ran advertisements to crow about its success: 23
percent sales growth in the last fiscal year and a net debt to
equity ratio now below 1, reduced from 5.5 times in March 2010.
After three years keeping a low profile, Wockhardt will hold its
fir s t investor relations meeting next week.
"We are becoming more or less a very normal company," said
Khorakiwala, 69, who formed Wockhardt in the mid-1960s after
taking over his father's Worli Chemical Works. Khorakiwala, who
is Sweden's honorary consul general in Mumbai, also controls a
hospital chain, Wockhardt Hospitals.
DEBT AND DERIVATIVES
Wockhardt, which racked up debt when it spent $453 million
on three overseas acquisitions, was pushed over the edge by
losses of 5.55 billion rupees on foreign exchange and
derivatives during the global financial crisis in 2008.
The company, which generates 75 percent of its sales abroad,
entered India's CDR process in June 2009 to restructure about 13
billion rupees in loans, largely from Indian banks, led by ICICI
Bank. Its foreign banks settled separately.
Wockhardt tried to ease its debt load in 2009 by selling its
nutrition business to Abbott Laboratories Inc, but
holders of its U.S. dollar convertible bonds blocked the move in
court, saying they were not consulted. Last year, it announced a
$355 million deal to sell the nutrition business to France's
Danone, which bondholders ultimately went along with.
That deal closed last month, several months later than expected.
Under a court settlement, Wockhardt will pay bondholders a
last tranche of 2 billion rupees this month. It expects to exit
the CDR process in a month or so.
Still pending is a 9.4 billion rupee defamation suit brought
by Khorakiwala against the trustees of the bondholders.
TOO BIG TO FAIL?
Big companies rarely fail in India, where domestic banks,
especially state lenders, tend to help companies through tough
times by easing loan terms.
Critics worry about moral hazard in the CDR process, which
spares banks the need to declare a loan non-performing or endure
the lengthy process of forcing liquidation. For stressed
borrowers, an easing of terms is better than the alternative.
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty said
recently India's restructuring process is skewed: "It's heavily
biased in favour of public sector banks. It has substantial bias
towards more privileged borrowers vis-a-vis small borrowers."
A central bank panel has proposed that banks book higher
provisions against restructuring loans. Starting in two years,
it wants most such loans declared non-performing.
CDR cases are surging in India. In the June quarter, 41
cases worth 205 billion rupees were referred to the CDR cell,
from 18 cases worth 46 billion rupees a year earlier. Since the
process began in 2001, 57 cases worth 430 billion rupees have
exited, of 292 accounts worth 1.5 trillion rupees.
R.S. Setia, general manager in charge of credit monitoring
at state-run Bank of Baroda, said the Wockhardt case,
which it was not involved in, has been especially successful.
"This should be a lesson for other corporate houses who
believe in making hospital their permanent homes for short-term
benefits," he said. "CDR enables a borrower to overcome
temporary problems, but some corporates don't want to exit it."
Wockhardt's reputation and share price took a hit and it was
forced to sell assets during its restructuring but its business
remained robust. While Khorakiwala's promoter group had to
pledge most of its 74 percent stake as collateral, it did not
suffer equity dilution.
"If your business model is strong, the CDR is a good
mechanism to deal with on a short-term basis," Khorakiwala said.
"It did help to stabilise the company, so we could focus on our
operations, and that's what resulted in the turnaround
situation."
($1 = 55.75 rupees)
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Swati Pandey;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)