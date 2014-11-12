(Removes extraneous word 'at' in second paragraph)
By Nita Bhalla
NEW DELHI, Nov 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Delhi
rickshaw driver Narotan Singh was never interested in the
problems faced by women and girls - his only interaction with
the opposite sex was with females from his middle-class family
such as his mother, wife and daughter.
Weaving through the streets of the Indian capital, the
37-year-old driver would often frown or stare through his rear
view mirror at female passengers wearing tight-fitting jeans or
skirts, or make a comment about how they should not smoke or be
out late.
But Singh's chauvinistic ways are now behind him.
Last month his attitude to women was transformed by a class
on gender sensitisation run by the charity Manas Foundation and
Delhi's Transport Department.
"When I was told that we have to do this training, I was not
happy as I thought it was an unnecessary waste of my time - time
which I could use to make some money by picking up passengers,"
said Singh from the driver's seat of his green and yellow
motorised three-wheeler.
"But when I went into the training and understood the
problems faced by women on Delhi's streets and that I had the
ability to change this, I realised that this is something that
everyone should know about."
Singh is one of 40,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in Delhi who
have already attended the classes and are helping to spread the
message of respect for women across the city, which has become
known as India's "rape capital".
According to the National Crime Records Bureau, the number
of reported rapes in India rose by 35.2 percent to 33,707 in
2013 from the previous year. Delhi was the city with the highest
number of rapes, reporting 1,441 in 2013.
DELHI'S GATEKEEPERS
Experts say the media attention surrounding the fatal
gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman on a bus in Delhi in December
2012 helped to raise awareness about safety for women on
transport and in public places.
The attack, which prompted thousands of urban Indians to
protest against rising violence against women, also highlighted
the need to change the attitudes of men and boys in India's
largely conservative and patriarchal society.
"We show the city's shocking statistics on rape and then
provide anecdotes and pictures to drive home the point of how
serious the situation is," said Smita Tewari Pant, a trainer on
the gender sensitisation from the Manas Foundation.
"We also explain that ... businesses will be affected as
tourists will stop coming to Delhi if violence against women
continues as it is."
But what has been most effective in engaging participants,
said Pant, is the message that auto-rickshaw drivers are, in
essence, the city's gate-keepers who have the power to change
the situation by making women feel secure and respected.
The message allows drivers to feel that they are not part of
the problem, but part of the solution, she added.
DON'T JUDGE WOMEN
To secure their annual auto-rickshaw fitness certificate
from the Transport Department, Delhi's 120,000 drivers are now
required to attend the one-hour gender class every year.
Pant said the course had received a positive response and
drivers proudly displayed stickers reading "This responsible
rickshaw respects and protects women" in Hindi on their
vehicles.
Singh said the course had changed his thinking so much so
that he now talks to other drivers, as well as his friends and
family, about gender equality.
The training should be expanded to taxi and bus drivers, he
said, adding that if this kind of sensitisation had started five
years ago, the infamous Delhi gang rape may not have occurred.
"After the training, I realise working women's problems much
better. They face many issues - they have to manage their home
life and they have to deal with pressures at work so they should
at least feel comfortable when they commute," said Singh.
"The training made me and other drivers think twice about
our behaviour towards our female passengers.
"We used to think 'I only had a little look at what she was
wearing' or 'I only made that comment for her own good' but now
we realise that it's really none of our business and we should
not judge women, but respect them."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Ros Russell)