By Nita Bhalla
NEW DELHI, Nov 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tanu Anand,
an Indian international tax accountant with 13 years experience
with multinational firms in India, Singapore and Hong Kong, lost
hope of resuming her high-flying career after having a baby last
year.
"I sat at home for eight months rather depressed and very
low in confidence. All of a sudden here I was, this person with
all this international experience with top firms, sitting there
with no opportunities or prospects," said Anand, 36.
"I went for many interviews, but they wanted to put me on a
slow career path because I had a baby. There was no balance
where I could be a good mother and a good employee. I honestly
thought of giving up and starting a bakery."
A new law may have forced India Inc. to open the boardroom
doors to women, but years of sidelining them has led to a high
dropout rate among professionals like Anand - resulting in a
shortage of women to fill such positions.
Around 530 out of 5,711 listed firms have been fined by the
Bombay Stock Exchange for not having at least one woman director
by the deadline. Other companies appointed relatives such as
wives and mothers-in-law who are seen as proxies.
Research by Catalyst, a non-profit focusing on women in
business, finds the shortage is due to the fact that far more
women drop out of the corporate workforce early on in India than
in other countries.
Catalyst's 2013 report "First Step: India Overview" found
that nearly half of Indian women drop off the corporate
employment ladder between junior and mid-levels, compared with
29 percent across Asia as a whole.
The main reason cited is the lack of support given to women
who want to return to work after having a baby, such as extended
maternity leave, crèche facilities and flexible hours.
"...the pipeline is not available. There are not enough
women in senior management currently to occupy all the positions
that are opening up for women," said Shachi Irde, Catalyst
India's executive director.
"Organisations have to focus on inclusion at all levels
right from the beginning to ensure that they have a healthy
pipeline to move up the ladder."
INVISIBLE AND UNRECOGNISED
Studies conducted by Catalyst, Mckinsey, Credit Suisse and
others repeatedly show that board diversity leads to better
performance in terms of productivity and profitability.
A 2012 report by the Credit Suisse Research Institute, for
example, found that stocks of large cap companies with at least
one woman board director outperformed those with all-male boards
by 26 percent over a period of six years.
Yet, despite increased efforts by companies and governments
around the world to lift the number of women in senior corporate
roles, their presence remains stubbornly low.
Women hold just 12 percent of boardroom seats worldwide, and
only 4 percent of board chairmen are women, according to a June
report by Deloitte after studying almost 6,000 firms in 49
countries.
In India - despite the prominence of a few businesswomen
such as Biocon Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, ICICI Bank
CEO Chanda Kochhar or HSBC country head Naina Lal Kidwai - the
lack of women on boards is even more pronounced.
Just 7.7 percent of board seats are held by women in India,
compared with 17.5 percent in South Africa and 15.6 percent in
the United Kingdom, the Deloitte report showed.
As in other countries, Indian women climbing the corporate
ladder face the usual unconscious gender biases, being perceived
as unambitious, not capable enough, or misplaced home makers,
experts say.
"Bosses often think that due to family commitments, women
cannot stay late in the office, attend events where they can
network or take on extra projects. As a result, women are often
passed over for promotions," said Sarika Bhattacharyya,
co-founder of Biz Divas, a non-profit promoting female
leadership.
"Women themselves are also not visible enough, even when
they are ambitious. As a culture and as a gender, we have always
been told from a young age to be humble and not boast about our
achievements."
UNTAPPED TALENT
Anand's fate changed in May when she saw a Facebook post
from multinational Genpact, looking for qualified, experienced
women wanting to return to work but within a flexible
environment as part of their "Career 2.0." programme.
In less than two weeks, she went through six gruelling
interviews before being offered a job as an assistant vice
president under a flexible working arrangement.
"The way it is today is that I work hard to strict deadlines
but I work with my own flexibilities. If there are no meetings,
then I can take my work home. This gives me the opportunity to
oversee my young child as well," she said.
Research conducted by Genpact estimates there are 1.5
million qualified Indian women like Anand, who have dropped out
of corporate jobs largely because they cannot find suitable
employment after starting a family.
"We thought as part of our initiative to bring in gender
diversity, let's introduce a programme aimed at attracting these
mid career level women who have taken a sabbatical and are
looking to get back into the mainstream," said Urvashi Singh,
senior vice president of human resources at Genpact.
"We are getting some really, really good talent and we are
really excited about this. We have had a terrific response on
social media."
The Career 2.0. programme, launched on Facebook in May, has
resulted in more than 1,000 applications and more than 10 women
being hired at middle and senior levels such as assistant vice
president.
Catalyst's Irde says that initiatives like these, together
with mentorship programmes and policies such as child care
facilities and flexible working hours, are key to boosting the
number of women breaking through the proverbial glass ceiling.
"There is a growing realisation in India Inc. to have
diversity in the workplace - whether it is in the boardroom or
any other level of management," said Irde.
"There are enough women there, but you need to look beyond
the traditional sources of recruitment to find them."
