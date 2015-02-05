NEW DELHI, Feb 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indian women
armed with smartphones are using the clout of social media to
fight sexual harassment by filming and publicly shaming men who
molest them as greater awareness of violence against women
spreads.
In the latest of a series of incidents, a young Indian woman
used her smartphone to shoot video of a man sitting behind her
on an IndiGo airline flight who tried to grope her between the
seats. She filmed her rebuke of him in front of the other
passengers.
The video, posted on YouTube this week, went viral, adding
to growing anger over gender violence in the world's second most
populous country where women are frequently sexually harassed in
public and on transportation.
The trend to name-and-shame sex offenders comes after the
gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman on a bus in Delhi in
2012. The incident sparked public protests and led to a national
debate about the security of women - encouraging victims once
embarrassed to come forward to use smartphones to expose
perpetrators.
Interest in safety apps with SOS buttons to alert contacts
and websites to report sexual harassment has surged in the past
year or so as more women challenge the age-old patriarchal
attitudes in India that view women as lower status than men.
"A video is a weapon that scares patriarchy. The proof, like
in the IndiGo case, is mostly undeniable," wrote Piyasree
Dasgupta, on leading news website firstpost.com.
"It leaves the woman with more power than usual to fight for
her own cause with little need of either empathy or logistical
help from a man. It pins a man down for his crimes with little
scope of escape."
EMPOWERED BY SOCIAL MEDIA
The latest video made on a domestic flight by budget airline
IndiGo from Mumbai had been seen by 4.4 million viewers as of
Thursday morning and sparked outrage across social media.
"Because I'm a girl, and you have the right to touch me
anytime, anywhere you want to?" the woman yells at the
middle-aged man, who tries to cover his face with his hand.
The man eventually responds, saying he is sorry and asking
forgiveness, watched by passengers disembarking the plane.
Upon landing in Bhubaneswar, in eastern Odisha state, the
victim lodged a complaint with IndiGo crew and local police,
said an airline statement.
The video is the latest of several incidents caught on
camera by victims, their friends, and bystanders to show how
Indian women and girls are feeling empowered by the use of
smartphones and standing up to their aggressors.
In November, two sisters in the city of Rohtak hit the
headlines when a video taken by other passengers showed them
fighting with three young men who harassed them on a bus in the
northern state of Haryana. One of the sisters hits the men with
a belt while passengers on the bus watch without intervening.
Another video from the southern city of Bangalore in August
showed a female jogger chasing a man who was sexually harassing
her, catching up with him and forcing him to the ground. She
kicks him and tells him to "get lost".
The same month, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, a video
showing girls slapping an aggressor in a market went viral.
Since the fatal gang-rape in Delhi in 2012, the Indian
government has tightened laws for crimes against women and
introduced tougher penalties, but many Indian women say they
feel no safer, according to a recent poll in the Hindustan
Times.
There were 309,546 crimes against women reported to the
police in 2013, up from 244,270 the previous year, according to
the National Crime Records Bureau. These include rape,
kidnapping, sexual harassment and molestation.
(Writing by Alisa Tang, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)