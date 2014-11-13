NEW DELHI, Nov 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Indian
feminist Kamla Bhasin had her first child and began introducing
her daughter to books, she was horrified to find that sexist
messaging was rampant in children's literature.
Concerned at the prospect of her daughter growing up
believing in the stereotypical roles of men as providers and
women as homemakers, Bhasin began making up her own rhymes - a
collection of which was published at the time.
Thirty-five years on, not much has changed, says Bhasin, as
children's literature in India continues to perpetuate rather
than challenge the traditional view of men and women.
"At that time, I found most books about men and boys were
about their brave deeds, adventures, aspirations and ambitions.
They were usually shown as brave, fearless and
independent-minded," Bhasin told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The few books featuring girls however showed them in
traditional roles of daughters, wives, mothers and housekeepers.
They were depicted as weak, fearful and dependent.
Unfortunately, this has not changed much in today's world."
With increased research showing how adult attitudes and
behaviour are shaped by their experiences as children, the
United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) has republished Bhasin's
book in the hope it will plant the seeds of gender equality in
the minds of children.
"HOUSEWORK IS EVERYONE'S WORK"
"Housework is Everyone's Work: Rhymes for just and happy
families" features 20 rhymes which provide an alternative
narrative - depicting fathers doing housework and changing
nappies and women playing cricket and going out to work.
For example, a verse in the rhyme "It's Sunday" reads:
"Father's like a busy bee, making us hot cups of tea. Mother
sits and reads the news, now and then she gives her views." The
rhyme is accompanied by an illustration of the mother reading a
newspaper as the smiling father stands with two cups of tea.
Another rhyme "Mama Dearest Mama" says: "Mama's back, Mama's
back, she's brought me books and toys. She'll tell me lots of
stories of distant girls and boys". The illustration shows a
sari clad women with a briefcase being greeted by her daughter.
Bhasin said since more women are going out to work and
joining men in the role of breadwinners, it was important men
also share the work at home such as child care and cooking.
"Indian families are still very patriarchal," Bhasin said on
the sidelines of the MenEngage Conference, a gathering of gender
rights groups who work with boys and men to end inequalities.
"If children do not learn to treat girls and women with
respect within the families, they are not likely to respect
women outside either."
Bhasin, 68, who founded the women's rights organisation,
Jagori, said there was a desperate need for books showing girls
and women in different roles and men and women doing equal
housework and care of children.
"My book is a small effort," Bhasin said.
"It's hard to compete when most advertising and films
children are bombarded with are princess movies where girls have
to be saved by boys, or Bollywood where women are either
sexualised or domesticated."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; editing by Alex Whiting)